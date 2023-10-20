Seattle students walk out after texts from football players about sexually assaulting classmates

SEATTLE — Students at West Seattle’s Chief Sealth International High School walked out on Friday, after text messages surfaced where a group of football players talked about sexually assaulting girls at their school.

Concerns were brought to school leadership on Wednesday after the messages began to circulate among students. Seattle Public Schools says it took immediate action to investigate the texts and explore “appropriate discipline and additional corrective action.”

Social workers also reached out to each student mentioned in the text messages to offer support.

In the meantime, Chief Sealth International athletic leaders are “developing a plan” to promote gender equity and prevent sexual harassment, aimed at helping students “better understand what behaviors are expected of students and athletes.”

“I take the safety and wellbeing of our students very seriously. I appreciate the messages and questions families have sent to me expressing their concern about this issue,” Chief Sealth Principal Ray Garcia Morales said in a letter to parents. “Our school and athletic teams are taking proactive steps to be sure our young people approach their peers and community members with respect.”

Students walked out around noon on Friday. Chopper 7 was overhead as dozens gathered on the school’s football field. At 5 p.m. on KIRO 7, we’ll have more from students about their concerns.

©2023 Cox Media Group