Seattle streetcar ridership on the rise again

Seattle streetcars saw significant increases in ridership in 2025, with both lines experiencing growth. This marks an ongoing upward trend that the department has seen for the last five years.

The Seattle Department of Transportation reports that the combined ridership for the two lines exceeded 1.6 million last year.

The South Lake Union line experienced a 26% increase in ridership in 2025 compared to 2024. Early data from 2026 indicates that daily ridership continues to be strong on the line.

“Both lines combined had a little more than 1.6 million riders in 2025. It shows that the streetcar is bouncing back from the loss of transit ridership in the pandemic,” SDOT representative Ethan Bergerson said.

The First Hill line travels between Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This line saw the same number of riders in 2025 that it had before the pandemic in 2019, according to Bergerson.

It saw a 6% growth in 2025, and its annual ridership ranks within the top 25% of all King County Metro transit routes.

The South Lake Union line extends from Westlake to South Lake Union. The increased ridership across both lines is attributed to the area’s growth and more people returning to work and utilizing public transit.

Streetcars are also seeing increased usage during major events in Seattle. Approximately 6,000 people used the two streetcar lines during a recent World Cup match. On match days, the First Hill streetcar provides extra service to accommodate the higher demand.

To sustain this momentum, SDOT and King County Metro are focusing on future developments and passenger experience. Bergerson highlighted an upcoming project that aims to improve connectivity.

“Next year, we’re going to be completing the Rapid Ride J Line, which is going to be a new connection. So that’s a really exciting aspect. We’re going to continue working with King County Metro to look at issues like making sure people feel safe,” Bergerson said.

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