Seattle stores getting in on FIFA merch excitement

SEATTLE — With only three days left until Seattle’s first World Cup match, vendors are getting fans ready to cheer on their teams.

Downtown Seattle’s Pro Image store beside Seattle Stadium is stocked up and ready to go.

Pro Image Seattle Sports Director Tyrese Thrower tells us the fans are already in the city.

“We’ve seen an uptick in traffic for sure, people are in town seeing what the stadium is like, doing some recon, and getting familiar with the area,” Thrower said.

Just days away from Belgium versus Egypt, merch at Pro Image is flying off the shelves.

“We are definitely seeing a lot of people from a lot of countries coming out,” Thrower said.

He says these months of planning have all come down to this.

“Back in February, when the Seahawks were making the Super Bowl run, we were already starting to get FIFA gear and selling it right out of the box,” Thrower said.

He says this has to be the biggest year imaginable in Seattle sports.

“Especially with the Mariners being on fire right now, everybody is excited, so we got the World Cup in the afternoon and the Mariners at night, that’s a perfect day for us,” said Thrower.

There are a dozen countries represented across the store in the form of jerseys, t-shirts, scarves, and water bottles.

“We went into the game plan trying to have as much stuff for each country as we can, even just a scarf or a pin, we wanted every country to feel like they had something,” Thrower said.

He tells us they are extending store hours to open at 6 a.m. on gamedays and will keep items and sizes piling in for everyone, adding, “For right now, we will ride the wave and strike while the iron’s hot.”

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