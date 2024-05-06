Seattle Sounders held annual Youth Day on Sunday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders held a fun-filled afternoon for young fans at Sunday’s Youth Day. The soccer team tied up with no points either to side against LA Galaxy at Lumen Field, with the day’s festivities sponsored by Providence.

Geared toward youth, families and emerging soccer fandom, Sunday’s Youth Day offers a variety of engaging programming and activities that provide kids of all ages an extra special day at the stadium while also highlighting the community and mental health initiatives taking place with Renton School District, Providence and Sounders FC.

Sunday’s match marked the second of two meetings between Seattle and LA this season. Since joining MLS in 2009, Sounders FC has faced the LA Galaxy more times than any other opponent in regular season and postseason play.

All smiles on Youth Day! 😃 pic.twitter.com/RdnMs0GNf8 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2024

