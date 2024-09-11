Seattle SOAP and SODA zones under review

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is considering new legislation aimed at fighting the city’s drug crisis.

Today marked the second hearing of the so-called SODA zones or Stay Out of Drug Areas. The city is also considering a similar ordinance designed to address prostitution, coined SOAP, Stay Out of Area of Prostitution.

KIRO 7 spoke to community members about what they think about “SODA” zones in their neighborhoods.

“These mechanisms are essentially just sweeping people out of the area,” said Seattle resident Madison Zack-Wu.

Zack-Wu said she was at the council meeting mostly to speak out against SOAP but also opposes SODA.

The Seattle City Council is considering whether areas should be off-limits to certain people with speakers for and against the so-called SODA and SOAP zones lined up in hopes of speaking out.

“If you actually cared about public safety you would consider doing something like banning guns or decriminalizing sex work,” said Zack-Wu.

If a SOAP or SODA zone is set up, a judge could decide whether to ban people charged with prostitution or drug crimes from the zone - if they cross the line, they could face a penalty.

“It will do nothing, but it might actually increase violence against people in the sex trade and actually increase gun violence,” Zack-Wu said.

On the other hand, Seattle resident Megan Kruse favored creating the zones, but only if something else comes with it.

“I am here to support SODA, at the same time even more of my comment is going to be about getting more outreach social services, drug, and mental health treatment,” said Kruse.

More than a hundred people signed up to talk about those two topics during the city council’s public safety committee hearing. Right now, city leaders are dealing with crimes associated with drug use and prostitution.

SOAP and SODA zones were floated as a possibility by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison.

But Seattle residents said that isn’t enough.

“There are so many people trapped in the system that we really need to reach out and help,” said Megan Kruse.

“We need funding for real solutions,” said Madison Zack-Wu.

Seattle is following the city of Everett, which created similar zones in Snohomish County. It remains to be seen if Seattle can size up some large sections of the city to fall into these zones.





