Seattle sales tax could hit 10.35% after council OKs increase for public safety

Seattle’s sales tax could hit 10.35% — one of the highest in the country.

The Seattle City Council approved a 0.1% public safety tax increase on Tuesday, which now awaits Mayor Bruce Harrell’s signature. Harrell must sign it by Oct. 18 to lock in full revenue.

The new tax would raise $39 million next year for public safety, including $7.5 million for addiction treatment and crisis response teams. The entire council voted in favor of the tax hike, except for Councilmember Maritza Rivera, who claimed it would hurt low-income families.

“Today, recovery wins! These progressive investments will save lives and fill gaping holes in our response to Seattle’s drug crisis. I’ve led the charge to put addiction treatment at the center of the city’s agenda because the fentanyl epidemic and addiction are root causes of our public safety and chronic homelessness challenges,” Council President Sara Nelson said. “Investing this new revenue in recovery services isn’t just a fiscally responsible decision — it is fundamentally the morally right thing to do. Thank you to the mayor’s office, my colleagues, and the frontline community organizations for their critical support in making this a reality.”

Priorities for the revenue include expanding access to on-demand residential and intensive outpatient substance use disorder treatment, which is currently happening through a pilot project, and enhancing access to recovery housing and recovery-based services within existing low-barrier permanent supportive housing.

“With the federal government abandoning our vulnerable neighbors, we need to strengthen and dedicate local resources to assist our communities,” Steve Woolworth, Chief Executive Officer at Evergreen Treatment Services, said. “I am grateful to Council President Nelson and Mayor Harrell for their leadership, and for securing and guiding these needed investments at the intersection of public health and safety.”

Critics warn that this sales tax increase is regressive and wouldn’t solve the city’s long-term budget problems. Seattle’s current sales tax rate is already one of the highest in the country. Chicago’s is 10.25%, New York City’s is 8.88%, San Francisco’s is 8.63%, and Boston’s is 6.25%, for reference.

