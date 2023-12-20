Seattle restaurant closing permanently after sexual misconduct allegations against chef

SEATTLE — A celebrated Seattle restaurant that struggled with controversy is closing its doors for good.

James Beard award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan announced he’s shutting down JuneBaby at the end of the year.

It first opened in 2017 and was widely celebrated locally and nationally.

Then in 2021, a Seattle Times investigation detailed sexual misconduct allegations from 15 different women.

Those women say they dealt with unwanted groping, kissing, touching, and comments from Jordan.

He denied the allegations but issued an apology.

The restaurant remained closed for seven months before reopening in January 2022.

