Seattle residents to vote on billion-dollar education levy

By Heather Bosch, MyNorthwest.com
Mayor Bruce Harrell joined Council member Maritza Rivera, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL), and education, labor, and community partners to sign legislation that will place Seattle's education levy on the November ballot. (City of Seattle via MyNorthwest.com)
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a six-year, $1.3 billion education levy Tuesday, putting it on voters’ 2025 November ballot.

“This levy is a powerful investment in Seattle’s future,” Harrell said in a statement.

Breaking down Seattle’s education levy

The Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) legislation includes $658.2 million for early learning and child care, while $510.7 million will pay for K-12 safety and wellness programs.

Mental health services would be bolstered through five new school-based health centers.

The levy provides $82.4 million for post-secondary education, including two years of free tuition at Seattle colleges for the city’s public school graduates. Trade programs would be expanded.

“These investments will provide concrete, long-lasting positive outcomes in the lives of children,” Seattle City Council member Maritza Rivera said.

The city said the levy would cost the median assessed value Seattle homeowner $0.61 per $1,000 assessed value, totaling about $656 a year.

