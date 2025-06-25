Seattle residents to vote on billion-dollar education levy

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a six-year, $1.3 billion education levy Tuesday, putting it on voters’ 2025 November ballot.

“This levy is a powerful investment in Seattle’s future,” Harrell said in a statement.

Breaking down Seattle’s education levy

The Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) legislation includes $658.2 million for early learning and child care, while $510.7 million will pay for K-12 safety and wellness programs.

Mental health services would be bolstered through five new school-based health centers.

The levy provides $82.4 million for post-secondary education, including two years of free tuition at Seattle colleges for the city’s public school graduates. Trade programs would be expanded.

“These investments will provide concrete, long-lasting positive outcomes in the lives of children,” Seattle City Council member Maritza Rivera said.

The city said the levy would cost the median assessed value Seattle homeowner $0.61 per $1,000 assessed value, totaling about $656 a year.

