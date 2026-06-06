‘Seattle Pride in the Park’ kicks off city’s month of festivities

SEATTLE — June is Pride month, and this is the first weekend of celebrations.

Seattle Pride in the Park is kicking off festivities for the Emerald City.

The annual event takes place on Saturday, June 6 at Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The event runs from noon until 7 p.m.

Expect live music and performances, over 80 booths of vendors and non-profits, food trucks, and a nonstop dance floor.

The event is free to attend.

You can see other Pride Month events for Seattle by clicking here.

KIRO 7 is proud to once again be the official television partner of Seattle Pride.

This year, the theme of the Seattle Pride Parade is “Rally,” which, according to Seattle Pride, reflects Pride’s dual role as both a celebration and a protest.

This year’s parade will take place on June 28 at 11 a.m. It will be in downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue between Union Street and Denny Way. Can’t make it in person? You’ll be able to stream the parade here.

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