Seattle Pride hosts kick-off mixer

SEATTLE — Seattle Pride hosted a kick-off mixer tonight ahead of this year’s Pride Parade.

The Pride Kickoff Mixer welcomed parade contingents and honored finalists for the Ackerman Award for Service before announcing the 2025 winner.

The Ackerman Award for Service was established by Seattle Pride in 2024 to honor those who exemplify outstanding commitment to serving and uplifting the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The nominees for this year included:

Grace Love Bias (she/her/they/their)

Organization: Grace’s Mahali

Monserrat “Monse” Padilla (she/her)

Organization: Somos Seattle

Axton Burton (they/them)

Organization: Pride Across the Bridge, Cedar Crest High GSA (founder)

Ry Armstrong (they/them)

Organization: Seattle LGBTQ Commission, House Our Neighbors, Queen City Public Theatre

Mac McGregor (he/him)

Organization: Gender Justice League, GSBA

And drumroll, please... Monserrat “Monse” Padilla is this year’s winner!

Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with fellow participants, review key logistics, and gain early access to this year’s exclusive Pride merchandise.

To learn more, visit SeattlePride.org.

