Seattle, Portland could face lawsuits from DOJ over impeding ICE enforcement

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Department of Justice has listed Seattle and Portland as two of 35 “sanctuary jurisdictions” obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

Along with the entire states of Washington and Oregon, Seattle and Portland are accused of undermining immigration law through policies that limit cooperation with federal authorities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said these sanctuary policies “put American citizens at risk by design” and warned that jurisdictions on the list could face legal consequences and potential loss of federal funding. The list includes 12 states, four counties, and 18 cities — including New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” Bondi stated in a news release. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

Trump signs executive order regarding obstructing ICE laws

President Donald Trump signed Protecting American Communities From Criminal Aliens in April. The list of jurisdictions was published as part of the executive order, which recognizes, “some state and local officials . . . continue to use their authority to violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of federal immigration laws” and “[i]t is imperative that the federal government restore the enforcement of United States law.”

The attorney’s office noted the list will be updated as authorities gather more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group