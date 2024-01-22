Seattle police use ‘terminator’ device to stop allegedly impaired driver

SEATTLE — South Precinct officers say they were on patrol last week and noticed a car parked at a gas station with people asleep inside.

“When officers approached the vehicle, they could clearly see drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the car and the key in the ignition,” said a spokesperson. “The driver of the vehicle appeared to be going in and out of consciousness which is a common indicator of opioid use.”

Officers then placed a “terminator” tire deflation device near the rear passenger tire before waking up the suspects.

Body camera footage shows police make several commands for the suspect to not drive away, however, they did so anyway.

Police soon found the same car with a flat tire at 43rd Street Avenue South.

All suspects then ran away.

“A short foot pursuit ensued resulting in the apprehension of the suspect driver,” said a spokesperson. “The other two occupants were located a short distance away.”

Officials say drugs were found in the stolen car.

The 33-year-old man who was driving faces charges of eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and driving under the influence.

The other people in the car were identified and later released.

©2024 Cox Media Group