Seattle police: Stranger asked man for cigarette, then shot him in the foot

A man was shot in the foot just before a stranger asked him for a cigarette, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and East Olive Street.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the foot.
The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the man said a stranger approached him and asked for a cigarette, then shot him.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the stranger.
