Seattle police: Stranger asked man for cigarette, then shot him in the foot

A man was shot in the foot just before a stranger asked him for a cigarette, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and East Olive Street.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the foot.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man said a stranger approached him and asked for a cigarette, then shot him.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the stranger.





©2023 Cox Media Group