Seattle police respond after 4 men allegedly shoot 2 young men in legs

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to South Seattle after getting reports of a shooting.

According to the Seattle Police Department, around 5 p.m., two men in their teens or early 20s were shot in the legs.

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of Rainier Ave South.

Both men were taken to Harborview in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police they saw four men allegedly shooting from the sunroof of a blue sedan.

After the shooting, the men fled in the sedan.

The men have not been found.

