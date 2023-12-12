Seattle police release take-down video of suspect who fired shot in lobby of Columbia Tower

Video of Seattle police firing bean bag projectiles, then using a stun gun to take a suspected gunman into custody, was released Tuesday.

Police responded to the lobby of Seattle’s tallest building – the Columbia Tower – in downtown Seattle after a security guard said a man fired a shot into the floor before leaving the building.

Surveillance video inside the lobby shows the man with a gun in his right hand and walking towards the exit of the building.

Another surveillance camera shows the man outside the building waving the gun in the air. There is no audio on the video, so it is unclear whether he fired another shot.

Outside, a phalanx of officers was behind a police cruiser on Fifth Avenue waiting for the man. They spot a person matching the description of the man who was inside the building and ordered him to stop.

The man kept walking, so officers used a 40MM launcher to shoot bean bags towards the man, who continued walking away.

That’s when police fired a stun gun at the man, who was hit and fell on the ground.

Seattle Fire was brought in to remove the stun gun prongs and evaluate the 29-year-old.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and an outstanding felony warrant. Police are asking for additional charges of discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment.

