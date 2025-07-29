Seattle police officer hospitalized after collision with Metro bus in SODO

A Seattle police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a patrol vehicle responding to an emergency collided with a Metro bus in the SODO neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

The crash happened at 1:47 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Holgate Street.

Police said the officer was headed to an injury collision nearby and had emergency lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

The officer’s patrol car struck the back half of a northbound Metro Route 101 bus, according to King County Metro.

The collision severely damaged the police vehicle, rendering it inoperable. No other vehicles were involved.

Seven people were on the bus when the crash occurred. One passenger was reportedly injured, though their condition was not released. The Metro operator was not hurt.

Seattle Fire Department medics evaluated the officer, who was then taken to the hospital for further examination.

The officer’s injuries were described as minor.

Seattle police cleared the scene later in the afternoon and towed the damaged police vehicle to reopen the intersection to traffic.

King County Metro said both bus and train service had returned to normal operations.

SPD is investigating the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group