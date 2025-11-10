Seattle Police names new East Precinct captain and LGBTQ+ liaison

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has announced the assignment of a new captain to the East Precinct and a new LGBTQ+ Liaison.

SPD’s Police Chief Shon Barnes announced in a blotter post that Jim Britt would be taking on the role of captain for the precinct.

Officer Haden Barton was named at LGBTQ+ community liaison in the post.

Britt has served with the Seattle Police Department for 23 years, with a portion of that time as SPD’s Captain of Technology and Innovation.

Barton has worked with the department for around 7 years as a patrol officer in the East Precinct.

Britt will replace Sgt. Michael Tietjen, whose conduct was under scrutiny and was among several officers listed by the King County Prosecutors’ Office for ethics violations, according to The Seattle Times.

Chief Barnes called the process of choosing Barton and Britt “thorough,” and said that SPD is learning and growing organization.

