Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot in Belltown

SEATTLE — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after being shot at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Seattle police said a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old pregnant woman were in a car on 4th Avenue, stopped at the Lenora light when they were shot. The woman was rushed to Harborview, but police said in an update a little over five hours after the shooting, “despite all lifesaving efforts by medical professionals,” the woman and her unborn child died.

People KIRO 7 talked to who saw the afternoon shooting said they heard about five shots.

Photos from the scene show a white Tesla with its front doors open and the car is at the center of the investigation.

The shooting happened right outside of a CVS. The store was full of people at the time. KIRO 7 talked with a man inside the store, who wished to remain nameless. He said he and the rest of the people inside knew a potentially dangerous person was in the area before he heard those shots.

“The Citizen App and saw there was actually an alert for a guy walking with a rifle up and down Bell,” he said.

That man said he looked at the alert while he was inside CVS. That’s when another alert for shots fired popped up on the app.

“I had obviously heard the shots so I was like ok this is happening in real time. That was just right outside,” he said.

Seattle PD can’t confirm if the man with the rifle in the area and the shooter are the same person. The shooting happened two blocks from where that man was seen, just outside the CVS entrance.

“The car was just waiting at a stop light waiting to go and he just released four shots. All of a sudden we knew that people were dropping to the floor,” the man at CVS said. “I didn’t really expect to still see everything. You could see there’s blood on the road you could see the four shots in the driver’s side window.”

Liza Ogwel, who lives nearby heard said, “I think today was the drawing board for me and I think I’m going to have to consider just relocating. I don’t feel safe. Seattle once upon a time was a beautiful city.”

Liza heard the shots too. A number of people saw the shooting and shooter, they pointed police in his direction.

Police said the man shot is expected to be OK; his injuries weren’t life-threatening. Police haven’t said if there’s a relationship between the alleged shooter and the victims.

A suspect was found nearby and arrested. A gun was also recovered. Police would not say whether the shooting was targeted.





