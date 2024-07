SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating an explosive fire that occurred July 23 near Kinnear Park.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on July 23 heavy smoke was seen rising from the hillside along the 800 block of West Olympic Place.

SPD says the fire started at a tent in an unauthorized encampment. Multiple propane tanks exploded. There were no injuries.

A 64-year-old man was arrested in the incident.

Queen Anne Fire

