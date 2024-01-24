Seattle police investigating after man shot in Roosevelt neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Roosevelt neighborhood Monday night.

Seattle Police Department said around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Roosevelt Way Northwest.

When officers got there, they didn’t find a victim.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men arguing before shots rang out. Multiple people and cars fled the scene. One man was seen limping away.

Officers found out a man who was shot arrived at UW Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police don’t know what led up to the shooting and haven’t identified any suspects.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.

If you have any information, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





©2024 Cox Media Group