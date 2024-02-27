Seattle police investigating after man shot in arm

SEATTLE — Police in Seattle are investigating after a man was shot in the arm Sunday night.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 85th Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers provided aid to the man and medics eventually transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses told them there was a disturbance before the shooting and the unidentified shooter ran off.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

