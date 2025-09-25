Seattle police investigate early morning drive-by shooting in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Queen Anne Thursday morning.

Someone called it in around 12:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at Queen Anne Avenue North, they found multiple shell casings in the area, but nobody was there.

They pulled over a car on 5th Avenue North and Broad Street because it matched one of the cars seen leaving the area.

It had what appeared to be five bullet holes on the driver’s side and one casing in the tire, according to the police report.

Police detained three people who were in the car for questioning.

The men declined to provide statements to officers, and no one was arrested. However, police impounded their car in the Vehicle Processing Room pending a search warrant for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

