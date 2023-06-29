Seattle police arrest 3 people accused of threatening to shoot gas station clerk

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested three people who allegedly threatened to shoot a Yesler Terrace gas station clerk on Wednesday.

The Seattle Police Department said just after 1 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of 12th Avenue after the employee reported that three people threatened to shoot him.

Police said they found the people, two women and one man, a few blocks from the store. After a foot chase, police took them into custody.

Officers said they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, 150 fentanyl pills, and 0.6 grams of believed methamphetamine in a backpack the man was carrying. Police also confirmed that he was a convicted felon and prohibited from having a gun.

Police also found a semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of one of the women. The gun’s serial number was altered and not readable.

Police said they booked the 25-year-old man into the King County Jail for harassment, unlawfully possessing a gun, and possessing drugs. The 22-year-old woman was booked for harassment and altering a gun. The 20-year-old woman was booked for harassment.





