Seattle to pay nearly $1M in settlement with police captain who alleged discrimination

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed on half of a Seattle Police Captain, which alleged discrimination and retaliation by former police chief Adrian Diaz.

According to the suit, Greening has been with SPD since 1994 and became assistant chief in 2017.

Captain Eric Greening sued both the city and Diaz, claiming that he was retaliated against for bringing up concerns about gender and racial discrimination within the department.

Greening, a Black man, claimed Diaz rejected his re-application to be an assistant chief and demoted him. Greening claimed, that in a nationwide search for command staff, Diaz required all of his existing staff to reapply for their roles, except Greening.

Diaz and the city previously denied Greening’s claims about the retaliation in court filings.

As a part of the settlement, Greening has agreed to dismiss his complaints.

The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

Greening will receive:

$73,000 of back wages

$250,000 in non-economic compensation

$65,000 in wage damages when he resigns

$250,000 in non-economic compensation upon resignation

Over $300,000 in attorneys fees

Greening will be allowed to continue to take paid administrative leave until Feb. 1, 2026.

