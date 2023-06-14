Now, Seattle Parks is looking for community feedback on these locations. — Since 1997, Seattle Parks has created nearly 26 acres of off-leash dog parks across the city, and with a growing number of dogs, the city is looking to expand.

Currently, Seattle Parks is researching over 30 sites, from north to south Seattle, to determine which would be best for development into new dog parks.

Seattle Parks seeks input on locations of possible new off-leash dog parks

Now, Seattle Parks is looking for community feedback on these locations, specifically any possible pros and cons of developing these parks.

The results of the survey will help Seattle Parks prioritize sites for funding.

Community members can fill out the survey here.

