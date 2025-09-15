Seattle Parks and Recreation warns of owl attacks in Lincoln Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation Department is warning to beware of owls dive-bombing in Lincoln Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department says that as we get closer to fall, owls dive-bombing becomes a more common activity as the days become shorter.

They say to be alert at night or in the early morning, if you hear hooting to cover your head and move calmly, carry an umbrella for protection and if an owl swoops near to wave your arms and leave the area right away.

If you have an encounter with an owl, you can make a report here.

You can find more information on owl behavior and safety tips here.

