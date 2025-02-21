Seattle mayor issues executive order to expedite West Seattle, Ballard Light Rail expansion

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced an executive order to improve efforts to safely and efficiently speed up the construction of Light Rail tracks in West Seattle and Ballard.

In 2016, voters approved a Light Rail expansion project to add Ballard and West Seattle as stops. Both extensions are at the tail end of the environmental review phase. Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) expect to release their findings this year.

The Ballard Link Extension (BLE) will connect Chinatown-International District (CID) and downtown Seattle with the Interbay and Ballard neighborhood, adding about eight miles of light rail service. The West Seattle extension will add about four miles of light rail service from downtown Seattle to the West Seattle Junction neighborhood.

There will be four new stations between SODO and the Junction and nine new stations between the CID and Market Street in Ballard, according to Sound Transit.

According to the mayor’s office, the Executive Order launches four key initiatives:

Organization:

Permitting:

Resources:

With Sound Transit 3 being a major infrastructure project, staffing is critical for timely delivery and regulatory compliance. Budgets of $5.2 million in 2025 and $6.8 million in 2026 will fund up to 50 additional staff across City departments to support design, permitting, construction, and station area planning. Rider Experience: The expanded Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects & Sound Transit will create a four-year work plan to ensure a safe and excellent transit experience. This includes station design, access improvements, safety enhancements, and equitable transit-oriented development to build connected communities.

This project is currently the largest transit expansion project happening in the country.

“Sound Transit is a once-in-a-generation investment in our future, but we can’t wait generations for it to be completed. This order is focused on making sure the City is doing everything it can to speed up light rail delivery, supporting the transformation of regional mobility and expansion of access to housing, jobs, and other destinations for Seattle and our entire region,” said Harrell in a statement. “Director Brady and the new Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects & Sound Transit have the proven ability, expertise, and creativity to help deliver this major transit expansion as quickly and safely as possible. A successful Sound Transit expansion is key to building a more connected and sustainable One Seattle, and this Executive Order helps fulfill that promise.”





