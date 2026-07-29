Seattle Mariners hosting ‘Jimothy’ night

SEATTLE — What’s more quintessentially Seattle than a Mariners game in celebration of Jimothy?

On Aug. 5, the Mariners will be hosting a ‘Jimothy Night’ for their game against the Detroit Tigers.

For those who have been able to avoid the memes, Jimothy is a raccoon spotted in Ballard. He has suspected short spine syndrome and has captured the hearts of the internet with his rotund shape, becoming like a local Seattle cryptid.

Jimothy has taken over T-Mobile Park before his designated night: a “Make Noise for Jimothy” message was displayed on the jumbotron, prompting loud cheers from the crowd, and a Jimothy mascot won the salmon run that happens mid-game.

The Jimothy Night will include an exclusive Mariners x Jimothy t-shirt. Plus, $2 of every ticket sold via this offer will benefit the Ballard Food Bank and their efforts to bring food and hope to our neighbors.

In order to get a shirt, you need to buy your game tickets through a specific link. You can do that here.

Jimothy Mariners Night

“Redeem your Mariners-themed Jimothy Night T-Shirt (while supplies last) by bringing your ticket to the top of the Right Field Ramp before the end of the 3rd inning. This giveaway is only available to those who purchase through this special offer. Fans must present an equal number of valid Themed Ticket Special game tickets to receive multiple giveaway items. Sizing is first come, first served,” MLB.com wrote.

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