Seattle man to run 220 miles across Iceland to raise money for Ukrainian amputees

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle man plans to run 220 miles across Iceland later this month to raise money for Ukrainians who have lost limbs in the war with Russia.

Dima Voytovych, a senior financial analyst at Bonneville (which owns KIRO Newsradio), will fly out July 31 for the solo ultramarathon-style run — double the distance of his first fundraiser last summer, when he logged 102 miles through the streets of Seattle.

“When the war started, it just became something that I wanted to be involved in,” Voytovych told “Seattle’s Morning News.” “When I learned that it’s only $1,000 to fund rehabilitation work for somebody in Ukraine, I’m like, I’m all in. What can I do? And I run, so it was my way to support those people.”

Voytovych was born in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for 22 years. He describes himself as an “American Ukrainian.” Last year’s run raised $22,000 through the Volia Fund, a Seattle-based nonprofit staffed entirely by volunteers. That money funded a month of rehabilitation for 22 people.

This year, he wants to double everything: the mileage and the impact.

“Last year, we raised $22,000. We helped 22 people to fund their rehabilitation work for a month,” Voytovych said. “This year, I said, let’s double it. Let’s do 44.”

The need is staggering and growing

Russian drone strikes are maiming a rising number of Ukrainian civilians in addition to soldiers.

“Right now, there are a lot of civilians who are getting injured due to drones being used,” Voytovych said. “Simply to be able to walk again, to be able to use their hands, which they lost. Imagine simply holding your child or just going on a walk. It’s pure life, just simply getting back into their normality.”

As for why Iceland, the answer was partly practical. Last year’s Seattle run fell on the hottest day of the year.

“This time I was like, all right, let’s go where it’s cold,” he said. “At least I don’t have to do it in 100-degree weather.”

Voytovych will make the journey alone. He said he offered to bring others along, but there were no takers.

The preparation, he said, is straightforward but relentless, involving months of daily running to build the endurance needed to sustain such distances.

More than three years into the war, Voytovych said his family members in Ukraine — some serving in the military, some civilians — remain determined.

“Every time I talk to my family, everybody’s resilient. Everybody’s not giving up,” he said. “They’re always telling me, ‘We’re gonna win this war. We’re here to save Ukraine, to save our lives.’”

Even if the war ends, Voytovych said he plans to make the fundraiser an annual event.

“Even when the war is over, there’s still going to be a lot of people who are going to need our help,” he said.

Voytovych leaves for Iceland July 31. Donations can be made here.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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