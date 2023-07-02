Seattle man allegedly shoots at car as it drives by intersection, injuring 2

SEATTLE — A man allegedly shot at a car as it drove through an intersection in Seattle on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting report near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and South Adams Street in Rainier Valley, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers found a 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old man who both had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police gave aid before the Seattle Fire Department showed up.

Officers were told two men got out of a black sedan and one of them grabbed a rifle. The man then shot at the men’s car as it drove by the intersection.

SPD Gun Violence Detectives are currently investigating.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

