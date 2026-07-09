Seattle looking to eliminate hidden and junk fees for renters

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has proposed legislation aimed at eliminating junk and hidden fees for renters in the city.

The initiative seeks to provide greater transparency and financial relief to the city’s renters.

However, landlords are raising concerns about the proposal, suggesting it could potentially cause more harm than good.

The proposed legislation would require rental listings, lease signing, variable fees and fixed fees to be disclosed upfront to renters.

Additionally, specific fees such as appliance fees, common area fees, pet fees, mail fees and package fees and several others would be banned under the plan.

Wilson emphasized the legislation’s purpose, stating, “So this legislation is about fixing that problem and creating predictability and transparency for renters across Seattle.”

The high cost of living in Seattle means hidden fees can significantly impact renters’ financial stability.

One renter highlighted the critical impact of these fees, saying, “That’s the difference from staying housed and ending up on the street for a lot of people and that’s not ok.”

Another renter shared a personal struggle, stating, “And because of that, I am currently going through the eviction proceedings.”

However, landlords have voiced opposition to the proposal.

Gordon Haggerty, who owns six rental units in Eastlake, expressed that the city has not provided clear guidance on how the legislation would be implemented.

Haggerty believes this lack of clarity could deter property owners.

“Another reason to discourage housing providers, especially small housing providers like myself, to stop doing business in Seattle,” Haggerty said.

He also acknowledged the importance of transparency in move-in costs and fee structures.

City leaders counter these concerns, asserting that the legislation targets landlords who are exploiting the system.

Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans delivered a stern message to those landlords: “To those bad landlords, you exploit our renters, we will see you in court.”

If the proposed legislation passes through City Council soon, it is scheduled to go into effect in July 2027.

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