Seattle launches new summer bus service linking Ballard and Golden Gardens Park

A new bus service will connect Ballard to Golden Gardens Park this summer!

King County Metro and the City of Seattle are launching Golden Gardens Direct, a pilot program that hopes to improve park access while reducing traffic congestion and parking demand during the peak summer season.

Starting Saturday, June 27, buses will run every 30 minutes from Market Street in Ballard directly to Golden Gardens Park.

The service will run daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 30.

The Golden Gardens Direct costs $3 per ride—the same as a regular Metro bus—and is free for kids 18 and under.

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