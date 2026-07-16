Seattle Kraken announce new ‘Build-A-Pack’ program for 2026-27 season, on sale now

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kraken fans looking to save a few bucks on tickets this upcoming 2026-2027 season have a new option.

The new ‘Build-A-Pack’ program allows fans to choose anywhere from three to nine games, with tickets starting at $45 per game.

According to the team, you could save up to 32% compared to single game ticket prices, if you choose to buy the bundle.

‘Build-A-Pack’ tickets are on sale now, while single game tickets go on sale for the general public Tuesday, July 21.

Seattle’s home opener at Climate Pledge Arena is against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Oct. 4.

©2026 Cox Media Group