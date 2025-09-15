Seattle is shortening hours for these three pickleball courts

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation is shortening hours for three outdoor racket sports courts because of noise complaints from people living nearby.

Starting Monday, Gilman Playground, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Mount Baker Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and city-observed holidays.

Locks will be put on the courts for the first month. The locks could become permanent if people repeatedly ignore the new hours.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is also piloting a new style of play at the Green Lake East courts.

‘Open Play Pickleball’ is a style of racquet sport play where people arrive at the court and rotate in with those already playing.

The pilot begins on October 1 and will run for a year.

Here are the days and hours for the pilot:

Monday: 8–10 a.m.

Wednesday: 1–3 p.m.

Saturday: 9–11 a.m.

Sunday: 4–6 p.m

During those hours, the courts will only be used for pickleball and are a first-come, first-served basis. The paddle stacking system will determine who plays next. Only tennis shoes or soft-soled shoes without heels or black rubber traction devices shall be worn on tennis courts.

