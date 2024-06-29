Seattle homicide suspect arrested in Des Moines after fleeing in stolen car

At around 7 p.m. on June 17, a Des Moines police officer spotted a stolen vehicle connected to a homicide that occurred in Seattle the day before.

The car was parked at a business in the 22600 block of Pacific Highway South.

When the officer tried to make contact, the driver fled to a nearby apartment complex parking garage.

The driver, the only person in the car, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief chase through the apartment complex, the officer apprehended the suspect.

The Seattle Police Department’s Homicide Division was contacted, and Des Moines police coordinated the transfer of the suspect and the car for further investigation.

The case remains active.

