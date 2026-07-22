Seattle Glassblowing Studio now selling Jimothy figurines, ornaments

SEATTLE — It seems like everyone, from police agencies to pro sports to local artists, is jumping on the Jimothy love train.

For those who aren’t frequently online, Jimothy is a raccoon spotted in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. He’s gone viral for his unique shape-- it’s believed he has short spine syndrome.

Jimothy has been put on t-shirts, city walls as a mural, made into a bobblehead, and now, is available as a glass figurine.

Seattle Glassblowing Studio is offering handmade Jimothy figurines and ornaments for $125.

“Each Glass Jimothy is individually handcrafted in our studio using borosilicate glass at the torch. Because every piece is made by hand, no two Jimothys are exactly alike—each one has its own unique personality and character," Seattle Glassblowing Studio wrote on Facebook.

You can order them here.

The figurines will be ready for pickup or shipping in about 4-8 weeks after purchase. Each sculpture is about 2″H x 2.5″L x 1.25″W

They are available as either a standing figurine, or an ornament.

©2026 Cox Media Group