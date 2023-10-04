Seattle firefighters respond to building fire

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters are at the scene of a fire in an empty building in the 800 block of 28th Avenue South.

Seattle Fire said the fire started on the first floor and has reached the basement. Arcing powerlines have been reported in front of the building.

“We are establishing an exclusion zone around the building as a safety precaution,” said Seattle Fire. “Firefighters are in a defensive position. Pouring water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.”

A video was taken at the scene on the Citizen App.

RAW: Crews respond to fire in empty building in Seattle

