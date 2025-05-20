Seattle Fire medics subdue Pioneer Square shooting suspect until police arrived

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department medics were able subdue a man who they say shot another man in the chest in the Pioneer Square neighborhood just after midnight.

Medics responded to an area near Occidental Square, near 1st Ave. S and S Washington St., to treat a patient for an unrelated pepper spray exposure.

While they were responding to that, medics say they saw someone shoot a man in the chest.

The medics on scene subdued him while they waited for officers to arrive.

The 26-year-old suspect fought with medics but they were able to keep him down. It’s unclear if any medics were injured.

The other medics on scene treated the 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest. That man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

An initial investigation indicates the two men were in a fight before the shooting.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

