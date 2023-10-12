Seattle Fire extinguishes U District encampment fire

The Seattle Fire Department extinguished a homeless encampment fire in the University district. — The Seattle Fire Department extinguished a homeless encampment fire in the University district Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 U District encampment fire

After the fire had started black smoke began pouring out of the greenbelt near the 50th exit of I-5 and could be seen from Red Square on the University of Washington Campus.

This is an ongoing story we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group