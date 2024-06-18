Local

Seattle Fire Department puts out kitchen fire within minutes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — A kitchen fire set off alarms Tuesday morning but was quickly taken care of by the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

Crews first responded to the fire in the Northgate area at 10:23 a.m., reporting within minutes that it had been put out.

According to SFD, the kitchen fire was contained to a unit in an apartment building, and they were able to get water on the fire quickly.

Crews searched the structure and checked for extension of the fire before then beginning “ventilation and demobilization.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

