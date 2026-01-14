Seattle drivers report added stress due to I-5 construction during commute

SEATTLE — Commuters on I-5 are getting a taste of what the next few months of construction could look like as the Revive I-5 project starts up again on the Ship Canal Bridge.

A recent study ranked Seattle as the second most stressed-out major city in the US. Construction is now yet another stressor for locals to worry about.

“Just kind of a hectic lifestyle,” said Grace Burns of South Lake Union. “Very busy trying to care for pets, home needs as well as work every day. Just kind of a grind.”

Seattle is a city known for its high cost of living, full of coffee addicts working at competitive jobs for high-powered tech companies. Stress comes with the territory.

The website Compare the Market found that Seattle ranks behind only Atlanta in terms of stress in a study based on the number of Google searches for topics related to stress and anxiety.

“I think a common theme here is that work is stressing me out,” said Adam Menker of South Lake Union.

Thousands of workers now face extra stress about their commutes and the new delays along I-5

“The ship canal bridge carries about 240,000 people a day,” Tom Pearce of WSDOT said. “That’s in both directions combined.”

Two northbound lanes are closed to traffic while crews make repairs to the bridge. It will be that way for the rest of the year, then work on the southbound lanes will begin.

WSDOT reports it is already seeing traffic impacts.

“We have seen a lot of effect on southbound drivers in the morning,” Pearce said.

KIRO 7 asked if WSDOT is considering any changes to deal with congestion. None are planned.

WSDOT could not comment on the traffic’s impact on stress levels, but commuters said they are already feeling it.

“It does not help with stress,” Burns said. “Definitely not.”

WSDOT encourages travelers to take public transit or find an alternate route to cut down on congestion.

