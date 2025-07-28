Seattle and Des Moines Police work together in drive-by shooting suspect arrest

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they worked with the Des Moines Police Department to find a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

Des Moines PD contacted SPD on Wednesday, saying they had probable cause for a drive shooting suspect who possibly lived in Seattle.

SPD’s Community Response Group (CRG) set up surveillance on the suspect’s home and confirmed that he was there.

CRG and Des Moines police worked with the family to have the suspect taken into custody unarmed.

Des Moines police were able to arrest the suspect without incident later and impound his car.

