Seattle debuts its first-ever drone scoreboard for World Cup matches

SEATTLE — Visit Seattle has launched a first-of-its-kind drone scoreboard that will be visible around the Space Needle to celebrate the World Cup matches in the Emerald City.

“At nighttime after each match Seattle hosts, a constellation of drones will light up the sky and broadcast the match’s final score and each team’s flag alongside the iconic Space Needle above Seattle Center,” Visit Seattle wrote on its website.

Drone Show Times

The dates and times for the drone shows are as follows:

Visit Seattle recommends heading to the Fisher Pavilion and the International Fountain at the Seattle Center for the best viewing.

Fans attending World Cup matches in Seattle will be able to see the score by looking to the skies, with a never-before-seen drone scoreboard. Created by Visit Seattle, this first-of-its-kind drone scoreboard aims to change the fan experience forever and create lasting memories of the Emerald City’s first-ever World Cup. A rendering is available here.

Each night Seattle hosts a World Cup match (beginning Monday, June 15), the final score will light up against the iconic backdrop of the city’s skyline. Each team’s final score will be displayed with their country’s flag at the end of the match day. Taking place at the Space Needle, the scoreboard will create stunning visuals with a cross-cultural element, bringing together fans near and far to celebrate Seattle’s passion for the game. Visit Seattle, the destination marketing organization for Seattle, developed the drone scoreboard as a way to showcase the city’s spirit of innovation, strong sports fandom, and iconic skyline.

Media are invited to cover. Viewing location to be shared upon RSVP confirmation. Representatives from Visit Seattle will be available for advance media interviews.

DATES/TIMES:

The scoreboard take place at the following dates and times:

Monday, June 15 show at 10 p.m. (Belgium vs. Egypt)

Media arrival by 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19 showtime TBD (USA vs. Australia)

Wednesday, June 24 show at 10 p.m. (Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar)

Friday, June 26 show after 11 p.m. (Egypt vs. IR Iran)

Wednesday, July 1 show at 11:30 p.m. (Match 82)

Monday, July 6 showtime TBD (Match 94)

*times are subject to change

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