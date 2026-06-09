Seattle could see its first 90-degree day of the year soon

SEATTLE — It may not be summer on the calendar yet, but it will feel like it soon!

When you walk outside this morning and see all the wonderful rain from last night, the clouds, and cool weather, you may have a hard time believing it could be 90° in 4 or 5 days. Well, it just might be! Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across Western Washington this weekend, and Seattle could see its first 90-degree day of the year as soon as Sunday or Monday.

That would be well ahead of the city’s average first 90-degree day, which typically arrives on July 2nd or 3rd.

While an early 90 isn’t unprecedented, it does get people’s attention. Seattle’s earliest 90-degree day on record came on May 17, 2008. The latest didn’t arrive until September 22 in both 1989 and 1990.

Of course, the benchmark everyone remembers is June 28, 2021, when Seattle shattered records during the historic heat wave and soared to 108 degrees — the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.

This upcoming warm spell won’t be anywhere close to that extreme, but it will likely bring the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year and a reminder that summer is right around the corner.

If you’re planning to spend time outdoors this weekend, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and be prepared for temperatures that will feel much more like July than early June.

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