Seattle community rallies against fighting in Iran

SEATTLE — As tensions grow stronger between Israel and Iran, people across the world are rallying against the violence in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, there was a big message of peace from people in Seattle’s Capitol Hill protesting missile strikes that have taken the lives of hundreds of people.

“From Hazara to Iran, we will oppose the aggressive war, we oppose genocide, and we oppose Israeli aggression against our nation,” said a speaker who opposes the war.

Many people condemned the ongoing conflict, while others believe the Israeli attacks are necessary.

“We believe there is a distinction between people of Iran and the regime called Islamic Republic. This war is between Islamic Republic and Israel,” said Hadi Mahmoudi, who is Iranian-American.

Mahmoudi believes the people of Iran have been oppressed by the Islamic Republic for decades.

“So many people got executed, so many people got murdered, there was a lot of violation of human rights in Iran, and we are very optimistic that within a few weeks maybe the freedom happens over there,” Mahmoudi added.

Others say Iranians who’ve spoken out against the regime are now being targeted.

“The people who have stood up to oppression and crimes of Islamic Republic for years have lost their most beautiful children in the streets... Massacre, execution, and detention centers, and have endured poverty, corruption, and organized discrimination,” said one speaker.

