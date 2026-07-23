Seattle City Light customers hit with rate hikes

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light customers will soon be charged more for their electric bills. A newly approved 9.5% rate hike is on the books.

Starting in January 2027, you will pay about $10 more per month for your electric bill. In 2028, that rate will increase again.

Seattle Councilmember Maritza Rivera said they didn’t come to this decision lightly.

“Having to increase rates is never an easy thing, but it is unfortunately a necessary thing as we have more of a need in our city; it is unavoidable,” Rivera said.

The rate increase will apply to all 503,000 SCL customers.

In 2027, a 9.5% increase will be tacked on to each bill.

In 2028, another 9.5% raise will hit, bringing the total increase to about $20 a month.

Council said in Tuesday’s meeting that customers enrolled in the Utility Discount Program will see a $5 average increase, as compared to a $10 increase for the average customer.

Councilmember Daniel Strauss said around 31,000 families are eligible for that program currently, and then in 2028 that number will bump to 83,000 households.

SCL says the hike is to offset costs of inflation, outdated infrastructure, and high electricity demand.

“This is very complex and incredible work that needs to be done that has huge impacts,” Councilmember Robert Kettle said.

Councilmember Eddie Lin stressed the increases are not because of Seattle’s data centers, saying they have clear requirement outlines for those.

“If we are going to allow these (centers) in our region and territory, that demand needs to be met with green renewable energy so the data centers pay their own way,” Lin said.

Right now, there is a one-year moratorium on all new centers within city limits as the council decides how to allow them without consequences to residents.

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