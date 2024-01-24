Seattle City Council tags former District 2 candidate Tanya Woo to fill vacant seat

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council appointed Tanya Woo to fill the vacant seat on the council on Tuesday.

BREAKING: The Seattle City Council voted to appoint Tanya Woo to the vacant seat on Council. — Seattle City Council (@SeattleCouncil) January 23, 2024

The council narrowed down a list of 72 candidates.

The at-large seat opened up after Teresa Mosqueda won a seat on the King County Council during the November election.

The Seattle City Council accepted applications until January 9.

They then whittled down the applications to eight names: Tanya Woo, Neha Nariya, Mari Sugiyama, Juan Cotto, Mark Solomon, Vivian Song, Linh Thai, and Steven Strand.

On Tuesday, they appointed Tanya Woo.

According to her website, Tanya Woo’s family immigrated to Seattle in 1887. She grew up in Beacon Hill and worked at her family business in Chinatown.

“I want to elevate the voices of people,” she writes. “I want to listen and help amplify marginalized voices including those of the unhoused.”

“I’m here to turn our challenges into solutions and our words into action,” Woo adds.

Woo ran against Tammy Morales for a position on the council in November and lost by less than 1,000 votes.

Woo will serve the remainder of Mosqueda’s term, which runs through the end of this year. That means voters will get to decide on the seat themselves in November.









©2024 Cox Media Group