Seattle City Council holds public hearing on future of AI data centers

SEATTLE — Residents have already been outspoken about their distaste for data centers in Seattle, saying they will spike their electric bills and drain the city’s resources.

Now, Seattle officials are once again asking for opinions on solutions that work for everyone.

According to the data center map, there are 59 of these facilities in Seattle right now.

In last month’s meeting, city council members approved a one-year temporary moratorium banning all creation or expansion of data centers within city limits. This means for one year, there is no processing, acceptance, or approval for new large facilities. A ‘large facility’ is deemed a center that demands more than 20 megavolt-amps of electricity, which is enough to power 16 thousand homes.

City officials say this moratorium is buying them time to find permanent solutions, and the ban makes Seattle the largest city in the country to put a pause on those data centers.

Hundreds of people have been outspoken about the need to make sure data centers aren’t draining the city’s resources.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has also been outspoken about the ban on data centers in the city, saying she does not want them taking over this area.

This morning, the city council will hold a public hearing on the future of AI data centers in Seattle. Council members are expected to discuss how the city would allocate water and electricity resources to the centers without putting a strain on residents, and meeting attendees can share whether they approve of the council’s decision and what they want the ban to look like in the future.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be on Wednesday, July 15, at 9:30 am at Seattle City Hall on the second floor.

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