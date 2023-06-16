Seattle business owners concerned about recent rise in violence

The city of Seattle is still reeling from a shooting that killed a pregnant mother in broad daylight and sent her partner to the hospital. It happened before noon on Tuesday at 4th and Lenora in Belltown. The mother, Eina Kwon, was taken to the hospital but later died. Her baby was emergently delivered but also died.

“This is not the same city,” Chris Adames told KIRO 7.

Many people say they no longer feel safe in the city and it seems that crime is getting worse.

Maysaa Abouhamze owns Cinnaholice in Capitol Hill and had her window shattered by what she believes was a bullet.

“My concern with this is that this grows into more because it wasn’t like this,” Abouhamze said.

According to Seattle Police statistics, crime is on the decline compared to this same time last year. SPD data shows that so far this year there have been 18 fatal shootings, compared to the same time frame last year which had the city at 21 fatal shootings.

However, people still said, it doesn’t feel like things are getting any better.

“I’m not the only business this has happened to other businesses on this block have experienced the same thing and some have experienced it three, four, five times,” Abouhamze said. The sentiment across the city is loud and clear that something needs to change.

“I come from New York City where we see crime but to see a city that was not that, turn into a metropolis of crime and to see really good officers not able to do their job, it’s disheartening,” Adames said.

©2023 Cox Media Group