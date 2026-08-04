Seattle business leaders, event organizers urge mayor to restore CCTV cameras after recent shootings

SEATTLE — A coalition of Seattle business leaders is calling for the return of public safety cameras near some of the city’s busiest gathering places.

In an open letter to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, operators of stadiums, arenas, and festivals have asked to restore 22 surveillance cameras in Pioneer Square and the Stadium District while a city review of privacy policies continues.

“The tragic shooting and senseless loss of life at Seattle Center on July 26 came on the heels of a shooting in Capitol Hill the day before, which left three innocent bystanders injured,” the letter read. “These recent tragic events should serve as a warning that gun violence and gun availability pose a clear and present threat in our city. We applaud your newly announced efforts to support gun violence reduction strategies and youth-violence prevention – this is important work, and our communities will be better prepared and safer because of these investments.”

The group, made up of Seafair, the Seattle Convention Center, Space Needle, Visit Seattle, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Seattle Sports Commission, among others, claimed the recent gun violence highlights the need for additional tools to help police protect crowds and investigate crimes.

The coalition cited Seattle hosting the World Cup as an example that this city can host “world-class events” successfully when the proper tools are at the police department’s disposal.

Coalition not only wants CCTV cameras back online, but also wants to increase the amount

“In addition, we urge further investment in CCTV cameras in areas of the city that regularly host large-scale events, such as Seattle Center,” the letter continued. “This nexus was not evaluated in past efforts. Seattle has an extraordinary run of major events ahead this summer and beyond. As a community, we need to do all we can to prevent gun violence while also ensuring we have the means to apprehend violent criminals.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group